By Stephen Otage

The Ministry of Health says the first Corona Virus case in the country is still under their care because he still has traces of the virus.

Addressing journalists, Dr. Diana Atwine the ministry permanent secretary said although the patient is in stable condition, he cannot be released because he can still spread the virus.

Uganda which is currently under lockdown has 52 confirmed cases of the global pandemic and over 900 cases in different isolation facilities.

Atwine adds both the baby and mother who delivered in an isolation facility are doing fine but she is still in the isolation unit for observation.

Meanwhile she also reveals that the Inter Government Authority on Development IGAD staff from the different offices in the eight member states have made a financial contribution of $100,000 to the Covid-19 national task force.