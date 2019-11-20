UHRC boss , Med Kaggwa dead

By Ephraim Kasozi

The chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Med Kaggwa has died.

Mr Kaggwa, the former Kawempe South MP was pronounced dead by doctors at Case Hospital where he was rushed on Wednesday morning.

Officials at the UHRC who declined to be named confirmed the development saying that Mr Kaggwa, also a lawyer collapsed while driving his official car around Mulago.

The officials said that Kaggwa was driving himself in the UHRC official vehicle on Wednesday morning at about 7.30am. He was expected to attend and present today at the World Children’s day conference that was organised by UNICEF.

Kaggwa knocked a car (a Toyota Wish) that was ahead of him. Passengers had to break into his car to get into it since he had locked himself inside.

It is reported that a doctor from Mulago found him convulsing and he was later taken to case clinic in a different car. The doctor led a team that tried to resuscitate him before rushing him to Case Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kaliika has told a news conference that although according to family sources, the late Kaggwa had been on treatment for hypertension, the cause of death is not yet known and a postmortem is yet to be carried out and a report expected by tomorrow.

Until the time of his death, Kaggwa had served as chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission for more than 8 years.

The family members reveal that he will be laid to rest tomorrow at 2pm in Mpigi.