UMEME secures USD70m loan for power distribution

By Moses Ndhaye

Electricity distribution company, UMEME has secured a USD70 million loan which is the equivalent of about Shs257 billion to improve its distribution infrastructure in the country.

The loan has been secured from the International Finance Corporation, Stanbic and Standard Chartered banks.

While signing the agreement this morning, the chairman board of directors, Patrick Bitature said they are targeting to connect over 2 million new customers to the grid effective next year.

He says some of the funding will be used to address the current 16.6% power loss resulting from theft.

He says for the last several years, the company has invested over USD600 million.