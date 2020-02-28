Over 35,000 women small business entrepreneurs in Uganda have been empowered to start up business, from the ongoing partnership between the UN-women and the Coca-Cola Company.

The partnership is aimed at accelerating the growth of businesses being operated by women at the grass-root level.

The business development and commercialization director at Coca -Cola Company Flavia Mbabazi says, the company is targeting to empower about 5 million women entrepreneurs operating small businesses, but out that 35,000 have been given free -capital to start up their respective businesses.

According to the MasterCard, the report indicates that 34.8% of businesses in Uganda are owned by women, making Uganda have the highest percentage of female entrepreneurs in the world with 90.5% of women borrowing and saving money to start a business.