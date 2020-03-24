The UN in Uganda has committed through the joint United Nations Covid-19 preparedness and response plan to support the Ugandan government in its fight against coronavirus.

According to the UN resident coordinator Rosa Malango, the UN will help in areas of interruption of human to human transmission, early identification, isolation and care of patients including providing optimized care for patients.

She adds that the UN will also help minimize the social and economic impact of coronavirus through multi-sectorial partnerships.

The UN will put in place contingency plans and business continuity measures to ensure service delivery with a focus on life-saving and life-sustaining assistance including the refugee response operation.

Given the existing gaps where there has been a lot of misinformation about covid-19, the UN says it will support communication of risk and event communication to all communities.

Uganda so far has nine confirmed cases of the disease.