The United Nations under its World Food Program has offered five food trucks to the government of Uganda to help transport facilitation equipment to districts were locusts have invaded.

While handing over the trucks at the UN World Food Program offices at Kabusu Kampala, the UN, Head, Supply chain Unit Oleh Maslyukov said the truck have been offered after a request from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and fisheries.

The trucks will be stationed in Kisoro district to serve districts invaded by locusts.

Maslyukov says they had to respond immediately because Uganda is a major food basket for the region and they cannot afford to have it destroyed by locusts.

In 2018 the UN bought 200 metric tonnes of food produce for USD50 million, In 2019 they bought 53 metric tonnes and in 2020 they have so far bought 35 Metric tonnes of food produce from Uganda, which they hope to increase to 100.

So far Uganda has received UN support worth USD1.3 Million .