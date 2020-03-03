The United Nations has released USD15 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain coronavirus, COVID-19 virus.

The announcement came as the World Health Organization (WHO) upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to “very high”.

The world health body, however, says there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

The UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock says the released funds have the potential to save the lives of millions of vulnerable people and specifically help countries with fragile health systems to boost their detection and response operations.

The money will be used by the WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to fund essential activities including monitoring the spread of the virus, investigating cases, and the operation of national laboratories.

The WHO had earlier called for USD 675 million to fund the fight against coronavirus.

Since it was launched in 2006, CERF has provided more than USD6 billion to over 100 countries and helped hundreds of millions of people.