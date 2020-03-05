The United Nations has asked the Uganda police force to fully promote gender equality.

The plea was made by the Deputy UN Women Country representative Adikemi Ndyemi, at the launch of the Positive Masculinity Conference for senior police officers underway in Kampala.

She said that gender equality is in line with the Sustainable Development goals, aimed at stimulating national development, expressing concerns over the small numbers of female officers in the force.

The Inspector-General of Police who launched the conference, committed to promoting more female officers, so as to achieve gender equality in the force.

Currently, show statists show that female police officers constitute 18%, among which 13% are in top positions.

The Uganda police force is working to achieve 30% of female officers, by international standards.