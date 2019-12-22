UNDP reports show more people are out of poverty

By Ivan Ssenabulya

A Human Development Report launched by United Nations Development Programme in Uganda has showed that inequalities are reducing globally with more people getting out of poverty.

It however shows new dimensions of inequalities in education, technology and climate change pushing the wealthiest ahead.

The report launched by the State Minister for Planning David Bahati, warns that climate change will affect the poor and widen existing inequalities.

Global performance in terms of access to technology, developing countries stands at 67%.

Elsie Attafuah, the UNDP Resident country Representative, has warned that the inequalitiesare likely to make people remain poor.