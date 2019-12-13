UNEB cautions schools about fraudsters threatening to cancel results

By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda National Examinations Board has cautioned school heads about fraudsters threatening them with possible cancellation of their results, allegedly due to suspected exams malpractice.

In a press statement issued this afternoon, the board’s executive secretary, Daniel Odongo says they have established that some unscrupulous individuals have been calling head teachers claiming their centers are going to be cancelled and asking for huge sums of money to reverse the decision.

He says that in case of malpractice, it is the mandate of UNEB to summon those school heads at no cost and the cancellation cannot be reversed either.

Odongo advises school heads who have so far fallen victim to these conmen to report the cases to UNEB and police to avoid being exploited.

All the three sets of national exams were completed this month and the nation awaits official release of results.