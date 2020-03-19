The Uganda National Examination Board has postponed the registration of candidates for the 2020 national examinations at all levels.

This follows a presidential directive to have all schools and other educational institutions across the country closed for 30 days as one of the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, should it be confirmed in the country.

UNEB Executive Secretary says the board will now sit to adjust the time table for registration of candidates that was meant to start on April 1st for Primary Leaving and O-Level exams.