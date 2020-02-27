While releasing the exams at the office of the president, the executive secretary of UNEB, Daniel Odongo says that out of the 103,301 candidates who sat for the exams,101,868 have been able to obtain a principal pass during the exams.

A total of 1,433 candidates have not been able to obtain any principle pass, hence they obtained F and are supposed to repeat.

According to the results, 38,737 have obtained 3 principle passes, 26,986 have obtained 2 principle passes, 23,327 have obtained 1 principle pass while 12,828 have obtained a subsidiary.

Odongo says that an analysis of the overall candidates’ performance in the examination shows that a very high percentage of candidates (98.6%) qualified for an award of UACE.

He says that the failure rate is 1.4 similar to the one of 2018.