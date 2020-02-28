Uganda national examination board has reported the failure of most schools across the country to cover the syllabus given the performance of candidates who sat for the 2019 Uganda advanced certificate of education.

The executive secretary of Uneb, Daniel Odongo says that in many centres, the performance of candidates indicated inadequacy syllabus coverage since the quality of work that was written by candidates showed poor preparation for exams

He says that candidates showed a misunderstanding of questions, leading to giving wrong answers and failed to handle questions requiring explanations.

He indicates that in sciences, there is evidence of teaching theoretically with very little practical lessons given to candidates hence candidates did not follow instructions during practical exams.

Meanwhile, Odongo says that good performance was exhibited by candidates from traditional schools and some private schools, asserting that they are going to share reports with schools on how to improve.