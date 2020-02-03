Uganda National Examinations Board is today set to start hearing cases of students whose 2019 PLE results were withheld.

The board withheld results of over 1500 candidates who sat for last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations pending completion of investigations over possible exam malpractice.

The board’s chairperson Prof Mary Okwakol said the pupils are expected to turn up with their school teachers, members of school management and district education officials.

The board on Friday also announced withholding results of over 12,000 students who sat for the UCE exams in 2019 pending investigations.