Uneb speaks out on PLE cheating scandal at Seeta primary school

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda National Examination Board has spoken out on the information that has been circulating in the media regarding examination leakage at Seeta primary school which belongs to the state Minister of higher education, John Muyingo.

This followed Media going awash with information from a one Okello Richard, a purported whistle blower that there was allegedly an examination leakage at the school.

In the statement dated 18th November from the executive secretary of UNEB, Daniel Odongo, they have seen information circulating on social media, to the effect that a purported UNEB scout who allegedly acted as a whistle blower for examinations leakage was arrested for ‘exposing examinations malpractice at Seeta Junior School.’

He says that the purported scout, Okello Richard, is not a UNEB a scout as alleged, and UNEB is not aware of his identity asserting that they have not received any whistle blower’s report regarding examination leakage from anybody.

He however says that UNEB is aware that during the period leading to the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), a number of individuals were arrested for vending fake papers of Mathematics and SST, while others remained at large as it was reported in the media.