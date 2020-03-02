The Uganda National examination board is today slated to start hearing cases of the withheld results for students who sat for last year’s Uganda certificate of education exams.

Uneb withheld results of 1,262 candidates over alleged malpractice.

The board’s executive secretary, Daniel Odongo says that the students and heads of schools from those schools will be called for an investigation at the Uneb headquarters today.

He says that the exercise that is slated to last one week, will see the board clear those students who will convince them that they did not cheat the exams.

He says that some results of PLE candidates that were withheld have been released and they have since joined senior one.