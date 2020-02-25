The Uganda national examination board is this afternoon set to brief the minister of education Janet Museveni about the performance of candidates who sat for last year’s Uganda advanced certificate of education.

Speaking to KFM, the ministry spokesperson Patrick Muinda says after the briefing with the minister, an official date for the release of the results shall be communicated.

Thursday has however been set as the tentative day for the release of the exams.

This is the last batch of exams to be released by Ms. Museveni after Primary leaving examinations and Uganda certificate of education.

A total of 100,000 sat for these exams.