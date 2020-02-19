All aspirants who are planning to contest for the 2021 elections are to pay between 50,000 and 100,000 to the Uganda National Examination Board to have their academic documents verified.

According to guidelines issued by the board’s Executive Secretary, Daniel Odongo, all aspirants are supposed to present the letter of their verified academic documents to be able to run for elective positions.

He adds that all aspirants slated to apply for the verification letters must possess an introductory letter from their respective schools, submit copies of their certificates to be verified and a copy of their national identity card with its original.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), it is mandatory for all aspirants for any elective positions to possess a minimum formal education of Advanced (A) Level or its equivalent and are supposed to submit certified copies before nomination.