The chairperson for the Uganda National examinations board Prof, Mary Okwakol has underscored the need to investigate as to why girls are consistently performing poor in science subjects.

The chairperson made remarks while releasing the 2019 Uganda certificate of education examination results.

According to the 2019 Uganda certificate of examinations released this morning, boys performed better than their counterparts especially science subjects.

She says, this trend of performance must end, to ensure that, all the students move at the same rate in terms of performance.