By Damali Mukhaye

Uganda National Examinations Board has withheld results of 1,512 pupils who sat for the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations.

Releasing the results it Kampala this morning, the board’s Executive Secretary Mr.Daniel Odongo said although the examination was conducted smoothly, cases of malpractice in some schools were reported and are being investigated.

He said these were mainly cases of external assistance given to candidates by third parties inside the examination rooms.

Mr Odongo added that there were several instances of fake papers circulated prior to the exams and 61 people have since been arrested from various parts of the country.

He says with the approval of the ministry of education, they are withholding the results of 1,512 pending completion of investigations.

He however notes that this figure is much lower compared to the 3,346, canceled results for 2018.

He says that all candidates whose results are withheld will be given a fair hearing by UNEB security committee and those who will be cleared will have their results released.

Meanwhile, UNEB has registered a slight improvement in the performance of the pupils who sat for the 2019 PLE compared to the previous year.

Odongo says that out of the total Number of candidates 695,804 of which 336,040 (48.3%) boys and 359,764 (51.7%) female who sat for exams, 617,150 (90.4%) passed the exams.

69,243 (10.1%) passed with division one, 318,155 in second division and 140,420 in third division.

89,332 have passed in the fourth division while 66,152 accounting for 9.6% are ungraded.