Uganda National examination board has withheld the results of 126 candidates who sat for the 2019 Uganda Advanced certificate of education.

The Uneb Executive secretary, Daniel Odongo says that the above candidates are from 26 centers distributed across the country, a number he says is lower than the number of withheld results for candidates who sat for 2019 PLE and UCE exams.

He says that the most common form of examination breaches have been external assistance, the substitution of scripts, Impersonation, and smuggling of unauthorized materials into the examination room.

He says that mathematics, Biology, and chemistry were the major subject mainly affected.

Odongo says that the candidates will be accorded a fair hearing.