The United Bank for Africa – Uganda has donated Shs570 million to help government fight against the spread of coronavirus .

The donation was made to his excellency the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni by the UBA Uganda Managing Director at the State House in Entebbe.

President Museveni while receving the fund says donation will go towards the procurement of vehicles which will be used in transporting medical kits and facilitate workers in the fight against the pandemic.

The United bank of Africa group has made similar donations to 20 African countries where it has a presence, totaling to fourteen million US dollars .