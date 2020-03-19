Following the closure of schools and tertiary institutions for over threats of Coronavirus outbreak, some universities plan to resort to the digital teaching of their students.

President Museveni yesterday directed all schools, universities, and technical institutions to temporarily shut down effective tomorrow as one of the measures to minimise the spread of coronavirus in the event that it attacks the country.

Speaking to KFM, the spokesperson of Kyambogo University Reuben Twinomuguni says they will today consult students to establish whether they have access to the internet while at home so that their lecturers can continue interacting with them online.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Makerere University Muhammed Kiggundu says they are yet to chat a way forward.