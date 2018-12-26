University council at kyambogo approves graduate fellow scheme

By Damali Mukhaye.

Kyambogo University council has approved the graduate fellow scheme to prepare their cream graduates with the skills they need to progress as university staff in the near future.

According to the Vice chancellor of the university, Prof Eli Katunguka, they have selected the 67 best students who have just graduated from the university with first class degrees for mentorship.

He says that the university will help support the above students to attain masters and later PHDs with the intention of increasing on the number of professors in this country.

He notes that currently, they are only 59 professors in the country attributing the less number on the high costs attached to it.

He says that this will help the university to groom their home made professors through the scheme.