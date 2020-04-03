By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda National Roads Authority has today handed over a fleet of 10 vehicles to KCCA.

This is in compliance with the President’s directive to have all government agencies handing over their vehicles during this lockdown to facilitate COVID 19 response.

The vehicles have been handed over by UNRA Head of Administration David Mugyenyi to the Head Transport Joseph Lwanga at City Hall, Kampala.

Speaking to Kfm, UNRA’s Manager media relations Allan Ssempebwa says the fleet and the respective drivers are meant to support emergency operations to combat the spread of COVID19 as guided recently by the President.

He adds that they have 23 stations so each stations will handover a vehicle and this is ongoing.

Mbale, Mbarara and Ibanda have a already handed over.