Uganda National Roads Authority has re-scoped the work of revamping a section on Jinja Road.

Energoprojkt-Niskogradnja a Serbian construction company was contracted last year in July to repair part of the highway from Spear Motors-Nakawa to Mukono, in nine months a period yet to elapse.

When contacted Uganda National Roads Authority spokesperson Mark Ssali said that they are to finalize the new contract by end of February to include more sections that were not in the original agreement.

The contractor had just worked on sections in Bweyogerere, Namboole, and parts of Seeta.