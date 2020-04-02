Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has temporarily suspended the operation of MV Nakiwogo and MV Mbulamuti.

The Authority’s manager of media relations Allan Ssempebwa says this has been done as a mitigation measure against COVID – 19 and takes effect today until 15 April 2020.

UNRA advises the general public to limit their intended travels as already advised by the President in order to prevent the spread of COVID—19.

Ssempebwa says, in the event that the intended travel plans are unavoidable, the public is advised to use the following alternative routes such as; Mpigi – Kasanje – Nakawuka – Ssisa – Kisubi – Entebbe Municipality and Kayunga District – Jinja – Kamuli District.

He however says that MV Kiyindi, MV Masindi, MV Albert Nile – 1 (Wanseko), MV Kyoga – 1, MV Kyoga – 2, MV Laropi, MV Obongi and MV Bisina ferries will remain operational to support cargo transport and ambulances only.