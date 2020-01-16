The opposition, Uganda People’s Congress party has asked government to immediately investigate the newly established NRM cult in Kamwenge district.

The religion headed by a one Emmanuel Nuwabigaba who calls himself god is said to have been founded on the principles of the ruling NRM Party.

The head of media and communication in UPC, Faizo Muzeyi tells KFM that the government should come out swiftly and investigate the root of this cult as it may be copied with other political parties causing divisions amongst the population.

He says that all worship places are created with the aim of serving only God but not political parties.

However, NRM Secretariat spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa has distanced the party from the said cult saying they do not know anything about it and have nothing to do with it.