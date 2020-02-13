The opposition Uganda people’s Congress (UPC) has advised the government to speed up its plans to control locusts from spreading the whole country.

Michael Osinde, the party’s spokesperson tells KFM that ever since the invasion of locust in Northern Uganda, the fight against them is moving slowly.

Osinde adds that if locusts spread in other parts of the country, famine can hit the country hence more problems.

Swarms of deadly desert locusts on Sunday entered Uganda from Kenya through Amudat District, Karamoja sub-region, creating panic among the farmers, pastoralists, and leaders in the region