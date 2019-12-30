Youth from Northern Uganda seeking to join the UPDF have been asked to avoid corruption.

This has come from the UPDF recruitment team 3 leader covering northern region Col Stephen Ebulu.

Col Ebulu said that when it comes to recruitment in the UPDF, candidates must know that there is no room for corruption, saying that patriots are those who are selfless and can sacrifice for others.

He also advised those who did not qualify, to go back to school, live a responsible life and remain focused if they are to achieve their dreams.

More than 1000 prospective candidates turned up to compete for the sixty one slots meant for the four districts of Gulu, Amuru, Omoro and Nwoya at pace stadium.

Team three heads to Kitgum today 30th Dec 2019 to recruit from Kitgum and Lamwo districts at Kitgum district Headquarters.