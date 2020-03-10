By Benjamin Jumbe and Juliet Nalwooga

The UPDF has assured the people of Zombo that the entire district is safe and secure.

In a statement, the army deputy spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiiki says the attackers were misled by some Congolese elements seeking guns to use for criminal activities in Eastern Congo. He adds that the assailants were mobilised by some group who were recently given amnesty by the government including a one Ovoya, a witch doctor and other ring leaders, among them, UPDF veteran Corporal Tonifa Bosco.

Lt Col Deo Akiiki says the UPDF in collaboration with Congolese forces and authorities are still pursuing those that went to Congo to ensure that the group is wiped out. He further revealed that the authorities have increased border operations across the entire frontier with DRC in the area.

This follows an attack by some assailants last week in which 3 UPDF soldiers were killed. 17 of the attackers were also killed while 26 have been captured, with more being arrested by civilians in Konga, Jangukuru, Awasi, Angwen, and Adhosi.