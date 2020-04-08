By Benjamin Jumbe

The UPDF Military Police has Kicked off motorised patrol to monitor the conduct of forces.

This follows an order issued by the chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi on 4th April 2020,to the 1st Division Commander Maj Gen Samuel Kawaga and the Commander Military Police Brig Gen William Bainomugisha to deploy motorized military police to ensure the good conduct of forces implementing the presidential directives on COVID 19.

The CDF directed that on spot intervention is done on a daily basis to deter and extract for punishment those found in breach of the rules of engagement.

The directives followed reports that some Local Defence Forces, police men and UPDF soldiers were beating up civilians.

Capt Hagai Bwambale who was the overall commander of the motorized military police force said that Military police was in the operation to ensure discipline and that rules of engagement are fully adhered to.

The Deputy Defence spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiiki called upon the citizens to plan getting home early to avoid being arrested for failure to comply.