Police in Kapchorwa are holding Christopher Oyamo an officer from the Uganda People’s Defense Force for shooting at a 14-year old as security operatives enforced directives.

The officer is in the meantime detained at Kapchorwa central police station on charges of unlawful wounding of a person .

The area RDC, Emma Cherukut and her team last week rushed the girl to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital where she was reffered to have the bullet that was stuck in the left side of her neck removed.

ASP Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi region police spokesperson told KFM that the girl, Sandra Chemutai, a resident from Retail cell village, West Division, Kapchorwa district was hit at about 2KM away, as officers tried to disperse rowdy locals.

The residents at a local bar had also reportedly put a road block in defiance to social distancing directives given by President Museveni to stem the spread of coronavirus.