Uganda Peoples Defence Forces have recalled over 2000 veterans.

This has been announced by the Commander of Reserve Forces, Lt Gen Charles Otema during a media briefing in Kampala.

Lt Gen Otema says these are to be mobilized in a four-day exercise that starts on 20 January 2020.

He says those mobilized are to be sent to Somalia to form Uganda battle Group 31 and Battle Group 32 to augment the UPDF operations under AMISOM.

He says those rated in the mobilization are retired UPDF veterans from the rank of Major and below, aged 55 years and below with no criminal record and in possession of their original national IDs.