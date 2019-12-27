By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces have today started a countrywide recruitment exercise for over 4000 soldiers and professionals in the force.

The recruitment that kicks off today and ends on 5th January, 2020 is aimed at attracting very composed and patriotic Ugandans ready to serve in regular, professional and specialized units.

The UPDF deputy spokesperson Deo Akiiki the exercise has commenced with five districts including Kampala with a recruitment team stationed at Kololo Independence Grounds where an early massive turn up has been registered, and another in Kotido for the people of Kaabong, Karenga and Abim.

Another team is stationed in Lyatonde to recruit people from Rakai and Kyotera.

The station at Arua will cater for recruits from Yumbe, Maracha, Adumani and Moyo among other districts while the Hoima point will cater for the people of Kikuube, Kagadi and Kakumiro.

For one to be eligible for recruitment, he or she must be a healthy and medically fit Ugandan citizen between the ages of 18-25 years while professionals between ages 18-30 years.

The recruit must also be single with no children and possess a minimum of UCE or UACE while for professionals only degree and diploma holders in medicine, chemistry, engineering, education and vocational skills are required.