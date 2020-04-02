The minister of health Dr. Jane Aceng has revealed that the UPDF medical officers are going to help the ministry in management of Covid-19, surveillance and logistics among others.

While addressing the nation on the Coronavirus update, she says that the ministry is also slated to interview a total of 220 health workers in different categories for beef up the already overwhelmed workers and interviews are slated to commence.

She says that all medical officers were mentioned by President Museveni as essential staff hence all of them should report to their work stations.

She explains that Kampala capital city authority has positioned buses in different areas in Kampala to transport all health works from their homes and back to their home.