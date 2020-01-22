Uganda Revenue Authority officers at the Malaba border point have this morning arrested a man with material and chemicals used to make counterfeit US dollar notes.

Ian Rumanyika, the URA Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs says a one DuachToang was traveling from Kenya to South Sudan when he was apprehended by officers after batches of blank paper notes were recovered from his luggage along with suspicious chemicals.

Rumanyika tells KFM that upon application of the liquid chemical contained on the paper found in his luggage, it transformed into fake dollars.

The suspect is currently held by security officials pending court charges.