The Uganda Revenue Authority has arrested a man who has been impersonating as a customs officer to fleece unsuspecting Ugandans millions of money.

According to a statement from the authority, the man identified as Kasim Abdul was arrested yesterday with the help of a complainant whom he had defrauded Shs1.4 M.

According to the complainant, Kasimwho claimed to work for the commissioner customs office in 2018 and promised to sell to him a Harrier and Sahara pick up vehicles which the revenue body was allegedly going to auction off.

In a statement, URA says the suspect upon arrest was found with a URA uniform which he has been using since 2015 and counterfeit payment slips.

Preliminary findings also indicate that he works with a group of people to defraud people whom they promise to secure for them vehicles and goods on auction by the authority.

Members of the public are now advised to be more vigilant of such unscrupulous people and only seek information from their offices.