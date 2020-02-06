The Uganda Revenue Authority has realized a shortfall in revenue collection for half-year of the current financial year 2019/2020 with domestic and international taxes performing poorly.

Updating journalists about the performance of URA in the half-year, the commissioner General Doris Akol said they registered a deficit of Shs 697.38 billion after collecting only Shs 9.04 trillion out of the projected revenue collection of Shs 9.7 trillion.

The performance, however, reflects an 11% growth compared to the same period in FY 2018/209.

Akol attributes the deficit to; unusual growth in revenue targets, the underperformance of Value-added Tax (VAT) and delayed implementation of some tax administrative and policy measures like Digital tax stamps among others which were supposed to kick off on 1st July 2019.

She attributes the shortfall in VAT to among other things a lower than expected outturn of Shs 92 billion on phone talk time where users prefer to use data for communication through WhatsApp and Facebook as opposed to direct calls using airtime.