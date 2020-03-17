The U.S. Africa Command’s Exercise African Lion 2020 is the latest high profile event to be canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from the U.S Department of State, the decision to cancel the exercise was made based on international travel restrictions associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to minimize the risk of exposure to U.S. and partner nation service members.

African Lion was scheduled to take place from March 23 to April 4, 2020, in Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal.

While African Lion 2020 has been canceled, planning continues for 2021 to enhance stability and security on the continent.