$10 million allocated for cultural heritage in 12 countries

By Ritah Kemigisa

The International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in conflict areas (ALIPH) has allocated another USD10 million to support 20 projects that safeguard cultural heritage in 12 countries struggling to recover from conflict, particularly in the Middle East and Africa among them; Afghanistan, Eritrea, Libya, Palestine, Peru, Somalia, and Sudan among others.

Cultural heritage has been targeted in recent years by armed conflicts and its rehabilitation is now essential for social and cultural reconstruction efforts in affected countries.

The alliance chairperson, Thomas Kaplan says they are committed to preserving mankind’s collective history and to assist those living in countries affected by conflict in building a renewed sense of hope, community and dignity.

The Alliance will also fund, for the first time, an intangible heritage project in Afghanistan to safeguard decorative tile making, carpet weaving and Tambor making.