The Uganda Tourism Board has asked the government to re-develop some of the country’s neglected tourism sites to attract more tourists.

According to the board’s Executive Director Lilly Ajarova, sites such as Fort Patiko, in Northern Uganda, Source of the Nile and the Equator along Masaka road among others should be improved and made more attractive to both local and foreign tourists.

Ajarova made the remarks while announcing the 2020 Pearl of African Tourism Expo that runs from 4th to 6th February in Munyonyo Kampala.