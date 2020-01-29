Uganda Wildlife Authority has dismissed claims that wildlife populations are dwindling in conservation areas like queen Elizabeth National park save for lions.

It follows concerns raised by some tourists who have failed to see certain animals during recent visits to the park.

Now, the Authority’s director conservation John Makombo attributed the decline in lion populations to killings by communities.

He also blamed difficulty in spotting other animals to invasive species in the parks however noting that efforts are underway to address this problem.