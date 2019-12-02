Vendors threaten to abandon market over poor hygiene in Mbale

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Market vendors along Soroti road market in Northern Division, Mbale municipality have threatened to abandon the facility due to poor sanitation and hygiene.

The market, which is also commonly known as Kikindu is covered in a very unpleasant smell with flies hovering around all day, a situation which, vendors say, has driven customers away.

The market vice chairperson, Tom Kidandi, says heaps of garbage have taken almost six months without being collected by the municipal council.

However, Mbale Municipal Council Deputy Speaker, Yasin Wabomba Kawanguzi, blames the poor sanitation and hygiene on market management, whom, he says have failed to play their roles, effectively.

The market occupied by about 1500 vendors started operating in 1999.