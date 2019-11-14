Veterinary Association disappointed in Museveni’s recent appointments

By Damali Mukhaye

The president of the Uganda Veterinary Medical Association, Sylvia Baluka has expressed disappointment with the appointment of musicians as advisers of President Museveni.

Baluka believes that Museveni should have chosen professionals who could do a better job than musicians.

Speaking during the ongoing veterinary symposium in Kampala, Baluka said their profession has for long been ignored by the government, noting that the president has only been meeting musicians, doctors and youth groups, but their efforts to seek audience with the president have often hit a dead end.

She says that the government also used to appoint veterinarians to advise various leaders in the country but that has stopped.

The latest additions to the long list of presidential advisers are local musicians Butcher Man, whose real name is Mark Bugembe and Catherine Kusasira as his special envoy to the ghetto and senior presidential adviser on Kampala respectively.