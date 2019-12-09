Woman banished from village over alleged witchcraft

By Joseph Omollo

A 45-year old woman from Kyagala-Muwafu village in Nabuyoga Town Council Tororo district is currently seeking refuge at a police station after she was banished from her village over alleged witch craft.

The residents actions followed a tip-off by the suspect’s husband.

Harriet Wokali was banished by the angry residents who convened a village meeting accusing her of practicing witchcraft which they say has claimed lives as well as denying many luck while others have developed mental disorder.

The suspect was banished after the irate community recovered two bags of different charms during a forceful search they mounted into her house.

During the search led by the area LC1 chairperson Defasi Owino, the residents reportedly recovered pieces of cloth, brasses, books, pants and report cards wrapped together with a human skull which items some of the residents claimed belonged to them but disappeared mysteriously without trace.

Residents claimed that the suspect’s witch craft had denied luck to many young and old people, made some women infertile while others mysteriously lost lives without suffering any health complications.

The residents swung into action after they were tipped by her husband Isaac Oboth to whom she has been with in marriage for the last 13 years on seeing rare happenings in their home especially after she reportedly begun using magic to wake up neighbors at night to dig for her.

John Osuna, a relative to the suspect’s husband condemned the act adding that as members of Amor Kasede clan in the Tieng Adhola cultural institution said they were not ready to integrate with the suspect anymore and appealed to government to see how it can resettle her elsewhere.

The residents also held special prayers to destroy the strength of the charms before they were set ablaze.

Earlier, in a related development, a 75-year old man survived lynching by angry residents of Buwaga village in Bulange sub-county in Kamuli district for allegedly involving in witchcraft.

The suspect was saved by the area LC1 Chairman Ssepi Kowa who arrived on time to rescue him.

Kowa said locals got angry when they found heads of slaughtered chicken in his shrine.

Kowa said the suspect was also accused of allegedly planting traditional herbs in their homes which brought them bad luck and misfortune.

He said the suspect was taken to Namutumba central police station as investigations continued