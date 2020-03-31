Vivo Energy Uganda, has earmarked Shs60 million worth of fuel to support the mobility of the Ministry of Health Emergency teams countrywide in a bid to further mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In addition, the company donated hand sanitizers, masks, liquid soaps and other hygiene solutions as precautionary measure to guard health officials from contracting the coronavirus .

The managing director of vivo energy Gilbert Assi, says this is an obligation and duty to support the government of Uganda to deal with this exceptional health crisis.

However, the parmanet secretary at the ministry of health, Dr. Diana Atwine, says the donation will go a long away in dealing with the situation .

Currently, 33 people have been confirmed with the Coronavirus in Uganda.