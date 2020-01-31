Wakiso has been ranked by the Uganda National examinations board (UNEB) as the best performing district in the 2019 Uganda certificate (UCE) Examinations.

The UNEB executive secretary, Daniel Odongo said the district topped the performance list with 6088 candidates passing in division one, followed by Kampala with 3220 candidates in division one, and Mukono with 2759 candidates.

Mbarara is ranked fourth with 894 candidates in division one.

Odongo, however, said some districts registered a 35% failure rate which is more than the 7.8% registered at the national level.

According to the results, some of the upcountry districts like Nakapiripiriti, Zombo, Bukwo Buvuma, Kween Bundibugyo performed poorly.

Odongo has now tasked local leaders in the poorly performing districts to address the loopholes in the education system, in their respective districts.