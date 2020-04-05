As Ugandans wash their hands to prevent the deadly coronavirus, the Bishop of Fort portal Diocese, Robert Muhiirwa has also called upon everyone to wash and free their hearts from any sins for their own good and a better Uganda.

In his Palm Sunday reflection, Bishop Muhiirwa said it is paramount to keep out hearts clean from evil acts of greed, murder among others just like we strive to keep our hands and body clean from any dirt that can cause disease.

Bishop Muhiirwa has also asked Ugandans not to panic but rather remain Calm and strong during the covid-19 lockdown owing to the fact that we shall overcome because even Jesus turned out victorious after suffering for all of us on the cross.

It is from this that he asks all people to follow the example of Jesus who despite being the son of God remained humble, patient and sacrificed himself for the sake of others.

The Bishop has meanwhile appealed to all Ugandans to help all those in need especially Persons living with HIV who are finding it hard to access their drugs from hospitals due to the lockdown.