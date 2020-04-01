Watoto church has spoken out on the new cases of covid-19 in the country where members of its children choir are the latest victims.

Last night, President Museveni announced 11 new cases of the pandemic all of whom are from the Watoto children choir rising the number from 33 to 44.

In a statement released today from the Watoto associate Team leader Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, two weeks ago, two teams of their children choirs comprised of 12 children and 10 adults returned from UK and Canada on 20th March, 2020 and were put under quarantine by government.

Ps Rwotlonyo however says on March 27th, one of the choir supervisors, an adult from the choir returning from UK tested positive for covid-19 and upon further testing 3 adults and one child also tested positive.

He adds that they only learnt yesterday that 6 more children and 3 adults on the same choir group also tested positive.

He meanwhile says none of the adults and children from the choir returning from Canada have shown signs of the deadly pandemic.

According to the ministry of Health, 176 people were tested yesterday.

It adds that all the 11 new cases are under institutional quarantine and that the 33 previous cases are in stable condition.

Currently 1,014 cases are under follow up and institutional quarantine while 60 contacts to confirmed cases are under follow up.